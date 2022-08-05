A settlement has ended the lawsuit started in April 2019 when the city of Ingram sued various property owners over allegations of illegally refusing to hook up to its wastewater system.
The city agreed to pay Ole Ingram Grocery owner John Sheffield $50,000 for dismissing his claims against the city and against former administrator Mark Bosma, former mayor Brandon Rowan and former city secretary Stephanie Breckenridge. The sum was paid by the city’s insurer, the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.