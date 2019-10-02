Jeremy Walther has almost unmatched enthusiasm for Kerrville.
Even when he left to work in the hustle and bustle of Austin, where he built a thriving landscaping business, he knew where he wanted to be — here. The founder of Kerrville’s Pint and Plow is adamant when he thinks about the future of his hometown.
“There is a vibe to this town that visitors feel when they roll into this town,” Walther said.
On Tuesday morning, Walther shared his passion for the community, where he graduated from high school and is now calling home again, with members of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce. It was one of many talks Walther has made and will make to promote the Kerrville Urban Trails System.
“I would say most people get a really good vibe when they are here,” Walther told the group of about 20 people. “Look at this beautiful town, this beautiful river and these wide open skies.”
However, defining that “vibe” is sometimes hard to do, but enhancing it is something that Walther believes is achievable. So, he’s making the rounds to discuss the burgeoning KUTS vision, which is raising funds and making plans.
For the unacquainted, KUTS is a consortium on Main Street District business leaders and owners, along with others not in the downtown core, that are working together to reshape the north-south look of Clay Street between Schreiner and Water streets.
The grassroots project has raised enough money to come up with some conceptual plans, but there’s still work to be done.
“That’s why we’re having all of these conversations,” Walther said of the effort to engage in community dialogue.
The proposed first-phase of the project, which is being called the Water Street node, would string lighting across the street, dress up the city of Kerrville’s parking garage and add a bike lane to the 60-foot wide Clay Street.
The design group is led by the same landscaper designers who came up with the plans for San Antonio’s Pearl District. While KUTS is nowhere near the scale of the Pearl, Walther and others believe that it’s just one more opportunity to connect the city’s core to the Guadalupe River.
“This is triggering that something special is happening here,” Walther said of the proposed first phase.
Walther has been making the rounds, building support for the project and he was met with some initial skepticism last week during a Rotary Club meeting, but that quickly turned with a lot of questions and some contributions to the fundraising effort.
There is, however, a long way to go before anything can be done, but Walther said he is encouraged by community support and external supporters that may pitch in to the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.