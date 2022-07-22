The Kerrville City Council, in conjunction with the Planning and Zoning Commission, will have a joint town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St., on the subject of short-term rentals and what the city should do about them.
Presentations will be made by city staff on zoning, conditional use permits, definitions, authorized districts under the land use table and density and distances between each short-term rental.
