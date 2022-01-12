Single member trustee districts under the new proposal by KISD school board shows changes made to districts. The public will be allowed to comment and make suggestions at a public meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 19. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be at the administration building at Tivy High School.
The Kerrville Independent School District has set a meeting date to allow public input on changes to the single member district borders in advance of the coming election in May. It is scheduled for 6 p.m., Jan. 19 at the administration building at Tivy High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.