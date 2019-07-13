The Kerrville City Council met Tuesday at City Hall, where a resolution authorizing Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn to enter into a Town-Gown Compact with Schreiner University was signed.
“We signed a compact agreement between the city and Schreiner University,” Blackburn said at the beginning of the council meeting. “We work together in a lot of ways, but this formalizes it, and we hope it increases what we can do for Schreiner, what Schreiner can do for us, and together what we can do for the city.”
The Town-Gown Compact establishes an ongoing relationship between the city and Schreiner University to work together to uphold values of cooperation and civil responsibility.
“Together, Schreiner University and the city of Kerrville can strengthen the educational, cultural and economic fabric of the community,” a spokesman for Schreiner said in a press releases.
The compact authorizes establishing and maintaining an active Town-Gown Task Force — including members representing the interests of the city and the university collaborating to implement mutually beneficial activities identified by the task force — when approved by governing bodies of the city and university, as well as issuing an annual Town-Gown Task Force Report indicating collaborative activity and progress and hosting at least one joint meeting of city and university leaders per year to discuss common challenges and opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.