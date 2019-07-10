There is uncertainty in the forecast this week as a frontal boundary and tropical system impact Texas over the next few days.
This update will attempt to sort things out for us as we head through the remainder of the week.
Skies become partly cloudy today. It remains very humid with daytime highs in the middle 90s. Stray showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast. Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph, except locally gusty if a storm develops overhead.
A weak frontal boundary could bring us late night storms tonight.
One model shows a 60 percent chance that a storm complex will survive a southward journey from Oklahoma and North Texas into our region. Another model shows a less than 20 percent chance it will make it this far to the south. I wanted to mention both options since both scenarios exist for the area tonight and Thursday morning.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds become north regardless of whether it rains or not.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Locally heavy downpours are possible with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
The weekend forecast remains uncertain, but showing partly sunny skies at the moment with highest rain chances to our east due to a tropical system in the Gulf.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
