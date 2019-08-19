As the first day of the 2019-20 school year wound to a close, parents at Kerrville’s Tom Daniels Elementary School were eagerly awaiting the bell to ring to release their children from a big day of learning and reconnecting with friends.
Stefanie Rector said her daughter, Sky, a third-grader, was really excited to start school again.
“She wore a brand new sweatshirt on this 100-degree day,” laughed Rector.
Rector said Sky was most excited about seeing her friends again.
For parents, teachers and students across Kerr County, the start of the year brings about that annual renewal of goals to further their education. It’s also a time to reconnect with their friends.
“I’m hoping that she gains more confidence in who she is and, academically, achieves her goals,” said Rector.
Sky said that the best part of her day was seeing that her friends were actually in her class.
Asked about lunch, the third-grader said, “Lunch was good. It was ‘Yumm.’”
Sky said that there may be a chance they will go to a water park, but she would settle for going to the pool.
Adriana Escalera said her first-grader was excited to wear her new “Descendants” dress.
“You know, ‘Descendants’ are all the rage,” Escalera said of the popular Disney movie series.
Escalera said that her daughter was definitely excited to see her friends, because there are six people in her class again that she knows from kindergarten.
Mom said the first-grader is good at reading and math, and she already knows her multiplication tables.
Luke, Mason and Lauren Cummings’ grandfather, Mike Keith, said that what he wants for them is to get a great learning experience.
The first of the three Cummings children to appear was Luke. He eagerly presented the award he had been given by his teacher.
“I got a Mustang star for sitting quiet,” said Luke.
Luke said he also got to make some new friends.
Third-grader Mason said he enjoyed reading on the first day, and he enjoys going to the library.
“There’s this dragon series that I like to read,” said Mason.
He said the thing he likes to do with his friends at school is to play on the swings.
Lauren, Luke and Mason’s older sister, began her fifth grade year and opted to wear shorts so that she wouldn’t be hot.
“Science might have been my favorite part of the day,” she said. “You get to learn chemistry and all that.”
She would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up, because she really likes animals.
Liz Painter accompanied her second-grader, Abigail, on the first day.
“She was nervous but pretty excited,” Painter said. “It was her birthday on Friday, so she was looking forward to sharing cupcakes with her class.”
The birthday girl said that her favorite part of the day was being with her friends.
Abigail is a transfer from Nimitz Elementary, making this her first year at Tom Daniels Elementary, but she quickly found other students that she knew from Nimitz and made new friends, too.
“One of my favorite ones is the other Abigail,” said Abigail. “She’s nice. She sat at the table next to me at lunch.”
Abigail said that her favorite subject of the day was listening to a Skippyjon Jones book being read to the class.
“Ms. Salinas read it to me,” said Abigail, “Ms. Salinas is very nice and so is Ms. Cockrell. She is funny and crazy at the same time.”
