Mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend.
Patchy low clouds give way to mostly sunny skies during the day. High temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. In an effort to be honest, there is a 5% chance of rain which is not very impressive. Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
A warm evening is expected with temperatures falling into the middle 80s by 10:00 P.M.
After midnight, a few low stratus clouds are possible. Lows end up in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures continue Thursday. High temperatures top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. The rain chance is slightly higher at 6%. Obviously, that’s not a good chance of rain, but it’s not zero percent either.
Little change is expected thereafter. Hot temperatures continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs near 100 degrees each day.
Lows remain in the lower to middle 70s each night.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
