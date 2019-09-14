Tucker Wren has been working a rope since he was 3 years old. The lasso has been a part of his life since before he can remember, because in Kerrville’s Wren family, working with animals is a multigenerational avocation.
With his horse, Gibbs, by his side, Wren is a 15-year-old with a smile indentured to orthodontia, but expressing boundless optimism about the future.
“I just have to practice,” Wren said as Gibbs gave him a nudge to have the side of his neck scratched. “I’ve been swinging a rope since I was 3.”
His roping skills have proven to be very handy over the last few months. Wren, along with roping partner Garrett Cook, a 16-year-old from Hondo, will pair up today in Sinton at a Texas High School Rodeo Association event, where Wren will serve as the heeler to Cook’s header duties during the competition to see which team can rope a steer the fastest.
The high school season begins in earnest today with the event in Sinton, but it will run into next year. The season culminates in the annual Texas Finals.
This is a family affair for the Wrens.
“I’ve been in rodeo — professional — for 25 years,” said Tucker’s dad, Tom, who coaches his son — now a sophomore at Tivy High School. Tom spent years competing in team roping, but now he seems to be satisfied to drive his son all over Texas to compete.
It’s been a fruitful summer for the family with Tucker winning belt
buckles — far from a participation trophy — at rodeos in San Angelo, Divine, Comfort and at home in Kerrville.
Tucker uses two horses — Gibbs, a gentle old soul, and the fierce Regulator. Life without a horse is unimaginable to the Wrens.
“No,” Tucker says when asked if he can imagine not having a horse. “I love it.”
Working with an animal on a daily basis is the allure of the lifestyle for many in rodeo, especially Tucker, who is determining what temperament works best for him when it comes to horses.
“The nicer ones always work better,” Tucker said. “My other horse (Regulator), he’s mean, and when he gets mad, he gets mad.”
The practice element of the day is not only on the horse, but also in a contemporary fashion.
“I watch a lot of YouTube videos of roping on my phone,” Tucker said.
For Tucker, along with the rest of his family, that may transition to another teenaged boy watching Tucker perform at the highest levels of professional rodeo, but there’s still work to be done.
“Yes, sir,” Tucker says as he gallops off.
