Although no presidential candidates are on the ballot this election season, the county elections office is advising people to avoid wearing attire that promotes any political candidate who has declared for the 2020 election when they come to vote.
A Kerrville resident who took part in early voting at the Cailloux Theater learned this firsthand when he was told by election workers to take off his pro-Donald Trump hat.
The man told The Kerrville Daily Times he was surprised at being asked to take off the hat, because only constitutional amendments and other measures are on the ballot, not candidates.
“Even though there’s no candidate on the ballot, it’s still a political advertisement,” said Nadine Alford, county elections administrator.
She said the man, and someone else with a pro-Trump hat on another occasion, were asked to take off the hats due to Texas’ ban on political displays within 100 feet of a polling location. She said it’s a common problem.
Alford said elections law doesn’t seem totally clear on whether current-ballot items are included in the ban, but said she defers to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, which provides assistance and advice to election officials on the proper conduct of elections. The secretary of state is also the chief election officer for the state, of which Kerr County is not an independent entity, but a political subdivision.
“The law’s not clear on it,” Alford said. “The policy is to request them to take it off.”
