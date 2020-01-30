UPDATE: The sentences are to run concurrently.
UPDATE: The jury has issued the following prison sentences, according to a message from 216th DA Lucy Wilke: 20 years for the two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, eight years for deadly conduct, five years for meth possession, and two years for endangering a child. It wasn't immediately clear whether these sentences will run concurrently. More information will be released when available.
Jurors delivered guilty verdicts against a Kerrville man arrested in 2018 after an armed standoff with police.
This afternoon, a jury found 35-year-old Sean Rodriguez Osborn threatened two police officers with a handgun on Nov. 20, 2018, while he was inside his home and they were outside ordering him to come out. His 5-year-old daughter and a large amount of methamphetamine were recovered inside the home after Osborn surrendered.
Judge N. Keith Williams, 216th district, accepted the jury’s findings of guilt on the following charges: endangering a child, deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, two counts of assaulting a public servant, and possessing from 4-200 grams of meth.
As of 1:30 p.m., Osborn’s defense attorney and prosecutors were making arguments as to what his punishment should be. His defense attorney is asking for probation. Jurors are expected to choose the punishment later this afternoon.
Previous coverage of this case can be found here.
