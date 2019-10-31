If you haven’t already received a flu shot, now’s the time to get one, according to Pam Burton, the infection control nurse at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The flu season could be an active one this year, Burton said, but it’s a bit early to know for sure. According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this month saw the first two pediatric deaths related to the flu in the U.S.
The flu season usually starts in October and lasts through March, but the illness will likely become more common in November and December, because that’s when it gets colder and the holidays start, Burton said.
“Families get together, they’re traveling — airplanes, buses, cars — weather’s changing,” Burton said. “We start heating up our homes … so we have a nice, warm environment. Our pathogens really like those nice, warm, moist environments.”
The influenza virus can live on a surface for one to two days, Burton said. That’s why it’s important to keep surfaces and hands clean and avoid touching the nose, eyes and mouth, which are places where the virus can enter the body.
“Prevention is the No. 1 key,” Burton said. “(Have good) hand hygiene. That means washing your hands either with your hand sanitizer or soap and water ... and coughing into your elbow.”
Don’t carry used tissues in sleeves or pockets for later, either, Burton added; just throw them away. Otherwise, the used tissue just makes a large collection of germs wherever it’s stored.
Another important way to prevent the illness is by getting the annual flu shot, Burton said. Doing so will allow the body to build up a good defense against the flu.
One common misconception is that people will get the flu from the flu shot, Burton said. This is not at all the case.
She said if a person gets the flu immediately after getting the flu shot, they probably already had or were exposed to the flu.
“We gave you the flu shot, and it sped up the process,” she said. “But you don’t get the flu from the flu shot, because we don’t use a live virus; it’s a dead virus, inactivated. It allows your body to build up that defense system that it needs.”
The most likely group to not get a flu shot is young people in their 20s, Burton said. While they are the least likely to have complications, they could still spread the germs to others.
The risk of getting the flu could mean life or death for those younger than 6 months or older than 65 years, Burton said. For young ones, their immune systems haven’t gotten strong enough to fight off the sickness, whereas older people are more likely to have other health complications that don’t mix well with the flu.
“You introduce something in, and it can aggravate those other health issues and just progress,” Burton said.
When prevention is too late and someone’s already under the weather, Burton recommends rest, fluids and any type of pain reliever — but definitely not antibiotics, since those are meant for bacteria, not viruses.
For those unsure if they’re sickness is out of control, it’s best to talk to a primary care physician.
Flu shots are available from your health care provider, as well as at local pharmacies located at stores such as H-E-B, Walgreens and Walmart.
