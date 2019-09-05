A gas leak on the corner of Guadalupe Street and Highway 27 stopped traffic early Thursday afternoon.
A construction crew hit a 3-inch Atmos Energy line at about 12:30 p.m. While there were no injuries or evacuations, all lanes of traffic were closed while Atmos Energy shut the gas off.
All lanes have opened back up except for Highway 27’s right turn lane to Guadalupe Street, which remained closed late Thursday afternoon.
“I really appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Lt. Mary Krebs of the Kerrville Police Department.
Along with Atmos Energy and the police department, the Kerrville Fire Department responded to the scene to help with traffic. City of Kerrville employees responded to help Atmos navigate underground utilities.
It will take a few hours to repair the line, but Randy Hartford, the Atmos manager of public affairs, said he doesn’t know for sure how many.
“I couldn’t guess. Every time I guess, something happens and it takes longer,” he said Thursday afternoon. “We will finish up this evening. We won’t leave until we finish making the final repairs.”
The repair work will not affect service for anyone around the area.
“When something like this happens, our number one priority is always going to be safety,” Hartford said.
Atmos reminds people that before they dig, they should call 811, which will locate any underground utilities in the area.
“It’s the law that you do that, and it’s a free service,” Hartford said.
