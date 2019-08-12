The Kerrville City Council will begin the first discussions tonight about lowering the city’s property tax rate. City leaders also will examine improvements to the historic downtown and consider accepting state funds to improve pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
LOWERING TAXES
The council will set public hearings for the new proposed city property tax rate of 54 cents per $100 of valuation, which is lower than last year’s rate of 55 cents.
“It’s lower than it has been. ... That’s always a positive thing,” said Place 4 Council Member Delayne Sigerman. “We have expenses, and we certainly could raise taxes, but we’re trying to avoid that.”
Sigerman said lowering the tax rate will not affect the city negatively.
While the council will give notice of the tax rate tonight, the public hearings will be on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10.
There also will be a public hearing on Aug. 27 about the fiscal year 2020 proposed budget.
Copies of the budget are available for review at City Hall, 701 Main St.; the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St.; and online at kerrvilletx.gov.
ROAD SAFETY
The council will decide whether or not they will support submitting a couple of applications to the Texas Department of 2019 Safe Routes to School-Infrastructure, or SRTS.
The program funds planning, documentation and construction for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The city of Kerrville is looking to apply to fund pedestrian and bicycle improvements — including signage, sidewalks and crossing upgrades — at Tally Elementary and Tom Daniels Elementary schools.
The idea is to help lower the risk of kids mixing with cars.
“It’s just a little something extra for our schools,” Sigerman said.
MAIN STREET
Should the council vote yes tonight, Kerrville could enter the Texas Main Street Program, which helps towns revitalize downtown areas and commercial neighborhood districts. It would allow Kerrville to network with other communities across the nation and state who participate in the Main Street
program.
To participate in the program, the city of Kerrville must operate under a strategic plan of action, apply historic preservation ethic to all Main Street work, fund membership in the program and have a full-time paid program manager who attends at least two professional development opportunities yearly.
The council also will consider re-creating the Kerrville Main Street Advisory Board.
EVERYTHING ELSE
Also on the agenda is talk of contracts for construction of a River Trail extension toward Schreiner University, an ordinance approving the comprehensive rewrite of the zoning code and the November election.
