Attainable Housing Forum panelists at the 2022 Hill Country Economic Summit on March 3, 2022, held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, include, from left to right, Justin MacDonald, president of MacDonald Companies; Joe Piszczor, COO of Peterson Health; Brian Bowers, president of Happy State Bank's Kerrville branch; Bruce Stracke, owner of Brinkman Commercial Properties; and E.A. Hoppe, Kerrville city manager.
Some undeveloped land behind Peterson Regional Medical Center could be used for hospital-employee housing, according to one hospital official.
Joe Piszczor, COO of Peterson Health, told an audience at a recent economic summit that some of the land could be used for townhomes or apartments to give employees a place to live. The focus of the March 3 summit was housing, and just about everyone there appeared to be in agreement that the Kerrville area has a shortage of affordable housing options.
