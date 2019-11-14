Kerrville’s parks and recreation department is now taking registration for the “Running Home for the Holidays 5K” event on Dec. 7.
Runners dress up as their favorite Christmas character and run or walk on the Kerrville River Trail. The best costume will receive a prize. All costumes must be family-friendly. This event will kick off at 9 a.m. in Louise Hays Park.
Each entry includes a raffle ticket. The first 100 entries are guaranteed an event T-shirt. The event is sponsored by H-E-B.
“Our goal for this event is to get the community out and in the parks even when it may be a little cold outside,” said Ashlea Boyle, parks and recreation director. “The River Trail is the perfect resource and location for events such as 5Ks since it doesn’t require participants to run on the streets with vehicles. So dress up, and let’s have some fun while exercising.”
Register online at kerrvilletx.gov, via phone at 830-257-7300, or in person at the parks and recreation department office, 2385 Bandera Highway. The registration fee is $10 per participant. Registration will also be available on-site beginning at 8 a.m. on the morning of the race (cash or check only).
