When Lani Popp looked at the results of the March 3 primary election filtered in she could hardly believe what was transpiring. Popp, a career educator, was running a distant second — and in some counties, including here in Kerr, third — in the Republican primary for the Texas Board of Education District 5.
Sitting in front of her was a man named Robert Morrow, who had won an earlier race — much to the horror of mainstream Republicans — to be the GOP chair of Travis County. Morrow didn’t campaign and didn’t really say anything about the issues, but he has plenty to say on social media, especially Twitter.
On Monday, Morrow tweeted: “No candidate for Texas State Board of Education cares more about big (breasts) than Robert Morrow!” Even before the first-place finish in the March 3 primary, Morrow had been well known for provocative posts on social media and The Texas Tribune profiled him and his performance art.
In Kerr County, Morrow won 41% of the vote. Popp visited Kerrville on Monday to be a guest on The Kerrville Daily Times’ live webcast — KDT Live.
“We were really shocked,” Popp said of Morrow’s finish. “He hadn’t done any campaigning at all. I had gone to every county (there are 13 in District 5). I was out every day.
“The Wall Street Journal actually called me the day after the election and they did an article on him and they said they had talked to people who had voted for (Morrow) and they said ‘his name looks like somebody who will represent their values.’”
That Kerr County statistic that still stings for Popp, who has aggressively campaigned and spent thousands on the race.
“Here and Gillespie County are the only places that I got third,” Popp said.
In those counties, Morrow finished first but ahead of Inga Cotton, who had a fundraising war chest of more than $200,000 from a political action committee that supported Charter schools. Popp said she’s spending significant amounts of money to get the word out about her campaign.
Popp is still working part-time as a speech pathologist for the Northside Independent School District in San Antonio and will continue that work if she’s elected. She’s clear on the responsibilities of the Board of Education.
“We set all of the curriculum standards,” Popp said of the state Board of Education. “We don’t have Common Core and that’s who sets your standards. We also approve textbooks.”
While she’s gained the backing of much of the Republican establishment, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Popp said she’s fighting an uphill battle against Morrow. That battle was also stalled out by the postponement of the runoff election in May thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The runoff is now slated for July 14 and early voting takes place at the end of June.
“I was able to organize my team, but we were really stalled,” Popp said.
While her campaign was slowed, Morrow continued his prolific use of social media, especially Twitter.
"I'm a well-known local activist who is fervently anti-establishment," Morrow told the Texas Tribune on March 4. "A lot of people appreciate that. Maybe not a majority, but many do."
Morrow has advocated things like girls learning to pole dance as a physical education class, and his retweets include everything from slamming President Trump, to accusing Lyndon Johnson of assassinating President John F. Kennedy to regular re-tweets of scantily clad women. His Twitter profile picture says that “Trump is a Child Rapist,” a claim he also boasts on his profile page. The postings also slam Republicans for not supporting Palestinians to slamming Democrats for once embracing the Confederate flag. It’s all over the place.
Popp’s work, including here in the more conservative areas of the Hill Country, is trying to lay a groundwork for the general election against Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau, a Texas State professor, who received more votes than the three Republicans did combined. District 5 includes heavily Democratic strongholds in Austin, a chunk of north San Antonio and much of the Interstate 35 corridor between two cities.
