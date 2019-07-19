A 60-year-old Kerrville man was arrested on accusations he had sexual contact with two minors.
Michael Jay Mey was in the county jail as of Friday afternoon on bonds totaling $150,000 on three charges: two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact and one count of sexual assault of a child.
Peace officers met with two complainants “who disclosed sexual abuse by Mey on different locations, times and dates,” states a press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has not released the ages or genders of the complainants or their relationship to Mey.
