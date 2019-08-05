High pressure is poised to dominate our weather pattern this week with little or no precipitation in the forecast.
Models also show high pressure settling across Central Texas later this week.
This should promote a mini-heatwave across the region that will last through the upcoming weekend and beyond potentially.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday. A stray storm or two is possible. Most areas should remain dry. Look for highs in the middle 90s. Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph, except gusty near any local storms that develop.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night. It remains warm and humid. Overnight lows fall into the lower and middle 70s. Southeast winds continue.
Skies become mostly sunny Tuesday. Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s. A stray storm is possible.
The heat intensifies later this week with highs approaching 100 degrees by the end of the week. This pattern likely continues through the weekend.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
