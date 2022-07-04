Amy Rodriguez, from Eyes on You Barber College, gets instructions on cutting Angel Miller’s hair from her father at the Convoy of Hope event Saturday. More than 200 free haircuts were performed by the barbers from the college.
Volunteers came from multiple organizations to help serve lunch at Saturday’s event. In the front, Sister Carrin, left, and Sister Deinert came from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In the back are Hok Pua, left, and Marilyn Starnes, with Convoy of Hope.
Roger Mathews
Convoy of Hope, a nation-wide organization, delivered hundreds of bags of non-perishable food at the Saturday, July 2 event. A coupon for fresh vegetables was also given to each visitor.
Convoy of Hope, a national agency that brings help to those in need, drove into town Saturday, July 2, to give away free groceries, shoes, haircuts and lunch to everyone who attended the event in the parking lot of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St.
Sponsored by the South Texas Assemblies of God Ministries, the event was designed to assist hundreds of families in the Kerrville area.
