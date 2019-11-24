Ingram resident David Chapman was at work in the morning earlier this month when he got an unusual phone call from a neighbor.
The water had been shut off, the neighbor told him.
“I got no notice in the mail, nothing, not a thing,” Chapman said that morning as he decided what to do. “Just boom, shut off. It’s just not right.”
Upon calling Aqua Texas, the company that provides water services to Ingram, the neighbors were told the city asked for the shutoff because their landlord hadn’t paid the sewer bill for months.
A contract executed in 2010 calls for the utility, Aqua Texas, to shut off water to a residence connected to a sewer service account holder the city identifies as being delinquent in payments.
The Nov. 7 disconnection affected seven or eight rental units owned by the same landlord, and it seems no one affected had any foreknowledge.
Chapman said that after the neighbor’s phone call, he left the grocery store where he works, drove to his home off Josephine Street and confirmed the water was shut off. He noticed a door hanger sticking out from under the lid of his water meter, which is located in the front yard, not easily visible from the residence. He said it wasn’t there when he left for work. Chapman’s neighbor, whose home is owned by the same property owner, said he was without water as well, and said he didn’t know why.
“What if I was 80 years old and they shut off my water and I couldn’t move around?” Chapman said. “That’s not right, and we weren’t even contacted to make it right.”
There was another door hanger sticking out from under the lid of the water meter in the front yard of the home of Chapman’s next door neighbor, who has the same landlord. The door hanger, which has the Aqua Texas logo at the bottom, is titled “Service Call Notice” and is blank where the reasons for the shutoff is to be given.
There is a barely-visible tear next to the item, “Turned off water for non-payment.” This Times reporter observed the hanger protruding from underneath the meter lid of the neighbor’s residence. Near the top of one of the hangers in pen is the handwritten text, “City of Ingram.” The hanger can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2qqhc9l. City staff indicated someone from Aqua Texas probably placed the hangers.
Chapman went to Ingram City Hall later that day and paid $122.70, which included two months of unpaid sewer bills for his residence, plus a reconnect fee. The city charges $45 to reconnect people to water service, pays $35 to Aqua America and keeps the rest, according to staff.
The property owner paid the reconnect fees and delinquent sewer bills for the other residences, and the tenants had water service later that day, according to the city and Chapman. Chapman said the money he paid would be deducted from his rent next month.
As he was paying the charges on Nov. 7 at Ingram City Hall, Chapman asked staff why he wasn’t warned his water would be shut off. Staff explained the city didn’t have his name or the names of the other tenants on file; the city’s contract for sewer services is with the landlord, who city staff had been unable to reach for two months.
The city sends out a disconnect warning to delinquent sewer customers so they have time to pay before being removed from water service — but the address of the sewer customer doesn’t always match the addresses of the toilets.
After The Times asked Aqua America about this incident, a representative of the Pennsylvania-based company said, via email: “It’s the city’s responsibility to provide notification of disconnection in this case — the city bills customers for sewer service, and it knows the past-due amounts for sewer service.”
Aqua Texas spokeswoman Gretchen Toner said via email that the city notifies the utility when it wants a property disconnected for nonpayment of sewer service, as outlined in the contract.
The Kerrville Daily Times submitted a request for the contract on Nov. 7 and obtained access to it on Nov. 20. The agreement, executed between the city and Aqua Texas in February 2010, outlines the process for disconnecting delinquent sewer customers from water service. The contract calls for the city to collect a $35 reconnect fee. The $10 for the city is not mentioned.
Section 3 of the agreement states that the contract “shall not affect or in any way impair ATI’s rights and obligations with respect to its customers or the provision of water utility services except as specifically and expressly set forth in this Agreement and as allowed by law.”
The Public Utility Commission of Texas, which regulates utilities in the state, say on its website: “Prior to disconnecting your service, your water or sewer utility company must provide you with a separate written statement mailed or hand delivered. The disconnection date must be 10 days from the date the notice is issued unless a shorter time is authorized by the commission. The notice must include the intended date of disconnection, the total past due charges, all reconnect fees, and the company’s office work hours and contact information.”
A representative of the PUC said he was looking into exactly what rules might be in play in a situation in which a city holds a contract with a company to disconnect a city sewer customer for delinquent payments. His response wasn’t available as of press time.
City Secretary Stephanie Breckenridge, on Nov. 7, said that disconnecting a person from water service is a way to prevent more unpaid sewer charges from accruing to an unmanageable degree for the customer.
The contract between the city and Aqua Texas can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2pEfmkC.
