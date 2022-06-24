Kerrville residents and visitors enjoy the fireworks display at the 2021 Fourth on the River celebration at Louise Hays Park. Fireworks are planned for the finale of the 2022 Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River event, starting about 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4.
In spite of the ongoing drought, the city of Kerrville plans to go ahead with a fireworks display Monday, July 4, immediately after Robert Earl Keen’s performance at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
Officials with the Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Kerrville Fire Department, will work together to monitor the drought conditions for the fireworks display and will plan accordingly to ensure the safety of the public, businesses and visitors. Safety precautions are in place, said Fire Department officials, especially during the extremely dry summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.