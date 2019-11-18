A 21-year-old Kerrville man was in the county jail Monday on suspicion of having sex with a minor.
Ryan Everett Hegemann was arrested Friday and was being held on a $40,000 bond based on an indictment issued last week by a 216th grand jury, which accuses him of having sex with a girl younger than 17.
According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, officers began investigating the matter in May "after receiving a report that Hegemann was physically assaulting a 16-year-old female girlfriend," according to a press release from the sheriff.
Investigators learned that Hegemman was arrested in March on suspicion of interfering with an emergency phone call "involving the same 16-year-old." The sheriff's office claims Hegemann was aware of the girl's age and the consequences of a sexual relationship with someone younger than 17.
"Hegemann confessed that he did engage in a sexual relationship with the child on more than one occasion," states the release.
Hegemann is due to be arraigned on Dec. 12 before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams. His charge, sexual assault of a child, is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Two months ago, Hegemann was convicted of possessing drug paraphernalia after he failed to show up for a court hearing, according to court records. The charge is the equivalent of a traffic ticket in terms of criminal penalties. He paid a fine three years ago for driving without a license.
If he is released on bond, Hegemann is required to abide by "sex offender bond conditions," which include avoiding contact with the girl and all minors, avoiding places where minors may be, avoiding pornography, abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, pay a monthly $60 fee and report to the 216th/198th supervision and corrections department, among other typical rules.
