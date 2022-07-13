Gil Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corp., addresses the Kerrville City Council on KEDC operations and the recent award it earned for excellence. The award is one of six given out by the Texas Economic Commission. KerrEDC won in the 15,000-40,000 population category.
The Kerr Economic Development Corp. presented its quarterly update to the Kerrville City Council Tuesday at its regularly scheduled meeting. Gil Salinas, executive director of KEDC told the council that the organization won an award from the Texas Employment Commission at a recent conference in Corpus Christi.
“The KEDC was recognized with a Workforce Excellence Award,” Salinas said. “The TEC gives out six awards each year, depending on the size of the community, and we were awarded in the 15,000 to 40,000 population range.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.