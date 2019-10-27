A study of Texas cities — big and small — finds that Kerrville is the 125th safest city in the state — at least according to the website Safewise, which reviews safety products.
The findings, which rely heavily on the FBI’s crime data, place Kerrville right in the middle of the state’s rankings, which feature Kermit as the state’s safest place with no violent crimes reported in 2017. The most unsafe place was Texarkana.
Safewise said it used the most up-to-date FBI crime data as the backbone of its reports.
This means the Safewise relies on information that cities across the country report through the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program.
It disqualified cities due to an incomplete UCR data or the failure to submit a report.
The FBI has discouraged websites from using its data as ranking device. Safewise said that it’s the only way to compare how cities vary when it comes to crime, but they also pull out population data for comparisons.
“The FBI UCR data is just one way that cities report crime statistics, and we know that it may differ from other reports a city submits,” Safewise said on its blog. “But, to make sure that we’re comparing apples to apples, we’ve chosen to use this data as the basis of our safest cities reporting. Plus, this is the most consistent report available for most cities across the nation.”
In its rankings, Safewise reported that Kerrville had 2.24 incidents of violent crime per 1,000 residents — the same as Rowlett and Belford. However, Kerrville had a higher incidence of property crime, which landed it at No. 125.
The site also surveys sentiment when it comes to the biggest concerns about safety, and 58% of Texans, according to the survey, were concerned about digital security. This narrowly edged fears about property crime — just 1% difference.
The State of Safety study used a 10-minute online survey that was fielded in August 2018.
The company spoke to 5,000 respondents across the U.S.; 100 from every state. Responses were weighted for population. Based on the number of completes, the margin of error is ±1.4%, 19 times out of 20.
