The Hill Country Gala Inc. had chosen its officers and named its board of directors for the organization that is launching an event to raise funds for the treatment of wounded warriors living in the Hill Country.
The officers of Hill Country Gala Inc. are: Ward Jones II, president; Toby Appleton, vice president; Rebecca Williamson, secretary; and Jill Sadberry, treasurer.
Board members include: Michael Anglin, Brandon Baldwin, Richard Ferris, Sherri Jones, Walt Koenig, Dwight McDonald, Andrea O’Neal, Nick Oprea, Carlina Villalpando, Justin Wagner, Summer West and Lisa Winters.
“This outstanding group of volunteers forms a strong, dedicated, professional nucleus representing a wide variety of Hill Country business and professional people who are working hard day and night to make this event an outstanding success,” Ward Jones II said. “I thank each one of them for their continuous efforts.”
The Hill Country Gala Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, was created to benefit the San Antonio office of Wounded Warriors Project, which serves wounded warriors and their families in the entire Hill Country area. Funds raised by the organization will be earmarked to serve area wounded warriors.
The board has been working all summer to plan the inaugural “Here’s to Our Heroes” Gala, slated for 5:30 p.m. to midnight Nov. 9, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
All proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project and will remain in the Hill Country/South Texas to assist wounded, ill or injured warriors, veterans and their families or caregivers.
Board members are seeking sponsors for the event, selling tables and tickets.
Schreiner University has signed on as title sponsor for the event, and Walmart is a platinum sponsor.
Additional sponsorship packages are available from $1,500 to $10,000.
Individual tickets are $100 each.
Information on event and table sponsorships as well as individual tickets to the event can be found on Hill Country Gala Inc.’s website at www.hillcountrygala.com or by emailing info@hillcountrygala.com.
The “Here’s to Our Heroes” Gala will consist of a plated dinner, catered by Chef Martino Ortega and Chartwells, live auction, bucket raffles, wine pull, live music, dancing and much more.
Stories of help that warriors have received from Wounded Warrior Project will be shared with gala attendees throughout the evening.
The event’s attire will be semi-formal: suits to tuxedos for men and cocktail dresses to formals for ladies.
“The sole reason for this event is to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project,” Ward Jones II said. “All funds will go directly to the San Antonio office of WWP, which serves the San Antonio and entire Hill Country area wounded warriors and their families. From Boerne to Fredericksburg, from Comfort to Kerrville, businesses and individuals are coming together to support this effort.”
The Wounded Warrior Project was established in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) organization. Now headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, WWP has 740 employees in 12 major offices and 15 support offices in the United States and Germany.
In 2017, WWP served 107,000 warriors and 25,000 family members and caregivers and invested more than $165 million in programs such as mental health and wellness, physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence programs and connection.
Programs target warriors who served after 9/11, but they have assisted those from other conflicts as well.
