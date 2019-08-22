Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday, but widespread rainfall is not expected for the next few days.
A disturbance across the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico will aid in the development of showers and storms across South and Southeast Texas.
Models are not in agreement with storm coverage across the Hill Country.
Meanwhile, a boundary created by storms across the Panhandle region could contribute to widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms will be spotty in nature if they develop.
I would expect partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs remain in the middle to upper 90s. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight. Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 70s. A light southeast breeze continues overnight.
Partly cloudy skies continue Saturday with stray showers and storms possible. Highs warm into the middle and upper 90s. Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph.
High pressure intensifies Sunday. Most models are showing highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Isolated storms are possible.
Looking ahead to next week, Monday appears to be the hottest day locally with highs between 98 and 102 degrees.
A slight drop in temperatures may occur by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. No promises.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
