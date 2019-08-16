A few lucky locations picked up additional rainfall Thursday, but the heaviest rainfall was located south and west of Kerrville.
While rain chances are not zero percent this weekend, I would expect most areas to remain free of rain.
High pressure strengthens again. This should allow high temperatures to warm up a few degrees today and Sunday.
Isolated storms are possible this weekend, but heat is the main story. Look for highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each day with lows in the lower to middle 70s at night.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours today and Sunday.
At night, low clouds develop and southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
Many have asked me if it will cool down anytime soon. At the moment, a weak frontal boundary may impact North Texas by Tuesday and Wednesday, but the local area will likely remain unaffected.
The tropics are also quiet, but hurricane season usually doesn’t heat up until the end of August into September.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
