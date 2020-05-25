A 52-year-old Kerrville man was jailed for the 34th time in Kerr County, this time on three felony charges.
Patrick Darnell Baldwin was booked at the Kerr County jail on May 17 on warrants issued due to three indictments. The indictments allege he choked a woman and brandished a knife at her on or about Oct. 19, 2019, and also told her he was going to kill her. The assault charges are enhanced due to two previous assault convictions since 2009.
Another indictment accuses Baldwin of threatening a Kerrville police officer with physical harm or about Aug. 31, 2019.
Baldwin has been in and out of the county jail since 1990, when he was accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He entered a guilty plea in 1991 and he was put on probation.
Over the years, Baldwin has admitted to, or been convicted of, resisting arrest multiple times, family violence assault multiple times, harassment multiple times, violating probation multiple times, cocaine possession, possessing a firearm too soon after conclusion of a felony punishment.
Baldwin was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2009 for hitting one woman, forcing her to the ground and injuring her in 2006; and for punching a second woman in the face in 2006. He was released on parole after a few months and sentenced to three years in prison in 2015 for violating probation on a cocaine possession charge.
