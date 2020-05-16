Schreiner University has replaced the Greystone military prep academy with a three-pronged program involving Air Force ROTC, military academy prep and general veterans services.
The new program, which will start in the fall semester, is known as Schreiner Institute — a name that harkens back to the campus’s roots as a military residential school for boys.
The old Schreiner Institute was founded in 1917 by Capt. Charles Schreiner. It wasn’t until the 1970s that the campus ended military training, phased out the high school and expanded college curricula.
“Schreiner University is proud of its military heritage and connections, and we are proud to be taking a giant step forward in deepening and enhancing this heritage and these connections,” said Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president. “The men and women who have served and will serve in our military are worthy of our very best efforts, and Schreiner University intends to provide them this experience of excellence every day.”
Students in the four-year Air Force ROTC program will travel to a University of Texas at San Antonio campus in northwest San Antonio twice a week, at the university’s expense, for physical training and classes on leadership and other topics. This also will afford the students the opportunity to use all resources on the UTSA campus, such as libraries, diners and gyms, said Shannon Deville, Schreiner Institute director, during a May 12 interview.
Students who enroll in ROTC will receive a $1,000-per-year scholarship toward tuition. There also are three- and two-year scholarships available from the Air Force, Deville said.
“The mission of Schreiner University is ‘to prepare students for meaningful work and purposeful lives in a changing global society,’” Deville said in a press release from the university. “In our constantly changing environment, we need individuals who are willing to serve a cause much greater than themselves. ROTC allows you to impact your country in profound ways. After successful completion of Air Force ROTC, as a commissioned officer, you will be prepared to lead your brothers and sisters in arms. Very few people have the privilege of earning this honor.”
Schreiner Institute students will also take courses in interdisciplinary studies, taught by William Woods, incorporating a military leadership-themed approach, Deville said.
The military academy preparatory portion of the institute is a one-year program whereby students will make themselves ready to apply for one of America’s military service academies.
Military prep and ROTC students will be housed in a campus dormitory together to help them build a community and lifelong bonds, Deville said.
Like the Greystone students before them, Schreiner Institute students will be expected to serve the community off campus, thereby building a mentality of service and leadership necessary for a successful military career, Deville said.
“We absolutely want to have these students plugged into their community, whether it be through community service, volunteer events, helping in any capacity that we can,” Deville said.
Deville said he hopes to establish a space on campus not just for ROTC and military prep students, but for military veterans in general.
“I hope to have a veterans center where the veterans can come in and help mentor some of these students as well if they want to,” Deville said. “But also just a space where veterans feel welcome to hang out.”
Deville moved his wife and daughter to Kerrville in January from Abilene, where he obtained a criminal justice degree. Before that, he was on active duty in the Marine Corps for eight years, based in California.
Deville served in Afghanistan, Okinawa and the Philippines, he said. During his first four years in the service, he worked in communications and was attached to 2nd Battalion 7th Marines, where he supported efforts in the Pacific and the Middle East. During his time in the Middle East Deville helped train and assist both the Afghan National Army and the Afghan National Police. After reenlisting, he worked in intelligence, briefing commanders on hostile forces identified in satellite imagery throughout areas of interest around the world.
Deville still serves as a reservist in the Marine Corps.
When Deville and his wife discovered she was pregnant, he decided to leave active duty in order to devote sufficient time to being a father and husband.
“We were probably here for about two months before everything locked down,” Deville said. “We are enjoying it so far. It seems like a very close-knit community that cares very much for the veterans. I think that it’s a very family-friendly environment.”
