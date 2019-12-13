With the help of generous residents, businesses and nonprofits, the Kerrville Police Department was able to hand out Christmas gifts for more than 200 area children.
Police officers and volunteers with the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, along with Blue Santa himself, greeted families who qualified to receive gifts on Saturday.
Each year, the KPD Blue Santa program provides a full holiday meal for families in need, clothing for the children and a Christmas gift for each child ages 13 and younger. Families who apply to the program specify what the children want in the applications, and volunteers purchase the items at local stores such as Walmart and Belk. Volunteers this year included KCPAAA members and Schreiner University students.
Examples of groups that donated to the Blue Santa program this year include the Property Owner’s of Riverhill, which raised $747, and the Kerr County Women’s Chamber, which donated $800.
“Blue Santa is a great program that impacts many families and children in the Kerrville community every year,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. “The Kerrville Police Department, in partnership with the amazing volunteers from the Kerrville Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association, and supported by the generosity of so many people from the community, are able to make Christmas a little bit brighter for children in need. It's something we have been proud to be a part of for several years now, and we sincerely appreciate the amount of support we receive from those in the community who help us make Blue Santa a success every year.”
