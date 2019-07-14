The remnants of Barry will stay to our north and east this week.
Moisture levels will be high enough Monday to keep a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
The highest risk for showers and thunderstorms will be south and east of Kerrville. Severe weather is not in the forecast.
Plan on warm and very humid weather conditions Monday. I’ll keep a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Highs top out in the middle 90s. Heat index values will make it feel as hot as 98 to 102 degrees. Light southerly winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies and humid weather conditions are in the forecast Monday night. Low temperatures range from 70 to 74 degrees. Southerly winds average 5 to 10 mph overnight.
More sunshine and hot daytime highs in the middle 90s are in store for Tuesday. Southerly winds become gusty at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible. Scattered low stratus clouds develop that night with lows in the lower to middle 70s.
Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, I expect more of the same.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
