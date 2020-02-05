A 45-year-old Kerrville arrested for the 17th time in Kerr County has been indicted on a cocaine dealing charge.
Jail records indicate Sabino Ayala Zuniga was arrested Saturday by a Kerr County sheriff’s deputy and released the same day on a $5,000 bond. The arrest warrant was issued following the indictment, which accuses Zuniga of dealing cocaine on or about Sept. 20, 2019.
Zuniga has another pending cocaine-dealing charge from an indictment that accuses him of dealing the drug on or about Oct. 4, 2019.
Zuniga is due to be arraigned this month on the charges.
He has been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to, driving while intoxicated twice in Kerr County. Seven of his local arrests involved accusations of public intoxication, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.