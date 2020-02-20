Faith, expression, therapy — for Leslie Williams, art has taken many forms, but most of all, it's been a passion, and she will take it with her wherever she goes.
Art has been something to hold onto over the last several months while Leslie went through the difficulty of treatment for cancer.
"The way art has been for me, it has been such a prayer," Leslie said.
Leslie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April and commenced chemotherapy. The doctors thought she was all better until one day, a few weeks ago, she fell; the cancer had come back, and this time, it was fast-moving.
"Art really has been something she can do and she loves even during the chemo and all the ordeals of the cancer," said Stockton Williams, Leslie's husband. "It's really part of a therapy for her."
It is one of her last wishes to have one more art show.
Stockton said Leslie's art is diverse in style, from devotional depictions to different types of abstract paintings.
"(Her inspiration), I think, is the desire to create and to express herself," Stockton said. "Her devotional art in particular she enjoys as a way to express her faith."
While Leslie has always enjoyed art, minoring in it in her undergraduate studies, it wasn't until 2011 that she got into it with fervor. She talked herself into a graduate art class at Yale while enrolled there.
"The professor did not want her in; he kind of stereotyped her as a nice, Texas, Christian housewife," Stockton said, saying that he finally let her into the fast-paced class after a lot of discussion. "They became very close friends."
Leslie, who has a Ph.D. in English and Master of Sacred Theology, has written several books, mostly theological in topic, and taught college English for years. But art became a way for her to be able to express herself in a way that she never could before.
"Once you have done something as thrilling as painting, then other things are just (not as thrilling)," Leslie said. "Pickleball is fun and I love pickleball, don't get me wrong. I love it. But it's just not the same as doing your art."
"It's more out of your core, doing your art," Stockton added.
She's had artwork displayed in several places, including Midland College, the Yale Divinity School Museum, the Carver Community Cultural Center in San Antonio.
Her last art show will be Feb. 22, 5-7 p.m. at Peterson Hospice & Home Care, 250 Cully Drive. Art will be for sale. All are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.