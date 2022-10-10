Kerrville Public Utility Board lineman Trey Owen shows just how much power there can be in a power line or a transformer on Saturday at Louise Hays Park as a part of the second annual National Power Week celebration.
Kerrville Public Utility Board lineman Jose Whitworth gives a ride to Jenn Wittler and her daughter, Addie Wittler, in a bucket truck. The bucket truck is designed to help in the service of power lines while linemen are up on the power poles, 40-50 feet off the ground. The bucket lift was a part of National Power Week at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, sponsored by KPUB.
Kerrville Public Utility Board lineman Trey Owen shows just how much power there can be in a power line or a transformer on Saturday at Louise Hays Park as a part of the second annual National Power Week celebration.
Aaron Yates
Kerrville Public Utility Board lineman Jose Whitworth gives a ride to Jenn Wittler and her daughter, Addie Wittler, in a bucket truck. The bucket truck is designed to help in the service of power lines while linemen are up on the power poles, 40-50 feet off the ground. The bucket lift was a part of National Power Week at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, sponsored by KPUB.
For the second year in a row, the Kerrville Public Utility Board celebrated National Power Week with a festival at Louise Hays Park on Saturday. The event featured displays of various power company operations, free food and free rides in the bucket truck.
“We had a tremendous turnout for our second annual KPUB Bucket Truck Ride event, about double the number of participants last year,” said Allison Bueche, director of customer and community relations. “It’s great to celebrate with our community, in such a fun way, the benefits of KPUB being a not-for-profit, community-owned electric company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.