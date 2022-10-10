For the second year in a row, the Kerrville Public Utility Board celebrated National Power Week with a festival at Louise Hays Park on Saturday. The event featured displays of various power company operations, free food and free rides in the bucket truck.

“We had a tremendous turnout for our second annual KPUB Bucket Truck Ride event, about double the number of participants last year,” said Allison Bueche, director of customer and community relations. “It’s great to celebrate with our community, in such a fun way, the benefits of KPUB being a not-for-profit, community-owned electric company.”

