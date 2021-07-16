Staff Sgt. Xavier Ferreira and Staff Sgt. Cody Kindrick, U.S. Army recruiters stationed in Kerrville, present Vern Ollar with a plaque during a Honor Flight alumni breakfast at The Cracker Barrel in Kerrville on July 6, for bravery during his military service in World War II. Ollar was in the battle at Omaha Beach on D-Day. Also pictured is his wife of 13 years, Diane.
Vern Ollar celebrates his 100th birthday next week. A World War II U.S. Army veteran and Honor Flight alumnus, his friends and family gathered for a monthly Honor Flight breakfast at The Cracker Barrel on Sidney Baker Street on July 6, to recognize Ollar’s military service and longevity.
Born in Boolean, Illinois, on July 26, 1921, he enlisted in the Army in 1942. He was 21 years old.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.