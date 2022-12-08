Animal lovers can show they care by donating pet food at SouthStar Bank, 1101 Junction Highway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, from now until Dec. 23. All food and supplies will benefit the Texas Round Up Animal Alliance.
The alliance is dedicated to saving dogs from euthanasia and helping them to find forever homes from a Center Point location. Ronni Sigoloff, president, has dedicated herself to providing care for the unloved dogs of Kerr County, she said.
