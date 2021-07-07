 

The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a blood drive on Thursday, July 8, at their offices, located at 1700 Sidney Baker Street, suite 100, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. A bloodmobile from South Texas Blood & Tissue Center will be in the parking lot to take donations.

