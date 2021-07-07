A 54-year-old Ingram woman who’s had at least 35 criminal cases filed against her since 1988, and who’s gone to prison twice for felony driving while intoxicated, was jailed for the 55th time in Kerr County.
Lynda Chacon Menchaca-Howery was jailed May 9, by a sheriff’s deputy who accused her of DWI, and after her release on bond, a grand jury issued a felony DWI charge, leading a judge to issue a warrant for her rearrest. She was jailed July 7, and released from the jail the same day on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
