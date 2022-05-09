A vehicle crashed into an apartment in the Lime Creek Apartments complex, 1800 Junction Highway, late Saturday afternoon. The damaged apartment had to be abandoned by the residents for the next few days. No injuries were reported.
A vehicle struck an apartment building on Junction Highway on Saturday and caused about $20,000 in damage, according to information from the city of Kerrville.
About 3:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Lime Creek Apartments, 1800 Junction Highway, and were told by witnesses that a small white passenger car struck an apartment building and fled westbound on Junction Highway.
