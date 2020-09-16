Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Mark Foust with KPUB representatives and KPSF directors awards a $2,500 Innovative Teaching grant to teacher Venissa Rodriguez. The funding, donated by KPUB, is for STEM robotic materials at Hal Peterson Middle School.
Tivy High School instructors, Principal Shelby Balser and Associate Principal Amy Ahrens present the Kerrville Public School Foundation with a “thank you” poster signed by all Tivy teachers.
Courtesy photo
Nimitz Elementary School teachers receive a $12,583 check from KPSF for Innovative Teaching grants for their classrooms.
Courtesy photo
Starkey Elementary School teachers receive a check for more than $10,000 for the grants they submitted to the Kerrville Public School Foundation.
Courtesy photo
The Kerrville Public School Foundation kicked off the new school year by investing $221,153 in Kerrville Independent School District. The unprecedented funding is being used for technology, instructional programs and helping teachers meet classroom needs.
The funding includes $100,000 for equipment to enhance the virtual, at-home learning experience; $44,635 for Innovative Teaching Grants for teachers to implement new instructional opportunities; and $42,500 for laptops to create a Tivy High School Laptop Lending Library.
