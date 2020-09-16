The Kerrville Public School Foundation kicked off the new school year by investing $221,153 in Kerrville Independent School District. The unprecedented funding is being used for technology, instructional programs and helping teachers meet classroom needs.

The funding includes $100,000 for equipment to enhance the virtual, at-home learning experience; $44,635 for Innovative Teaching Grants for teachers to implement new instructional opportunities; and $42,500 for laptops to create a Tivy High School Laptop Lending Library. 

