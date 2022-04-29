The Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau held a kick-off event Friday at their offices, 2108 Sidney Baker St. for National Travel and Tourism week. They also announced the latest addition to the Sudie N. Burditt Wall of Fame.
The event featured informational displays from multiple organizations around the city, including representatives from the city of Kerrville, the Riverside Nature Center, the Museum of Western Art, Hill Country River Rats, Arcadia Live, Hill Country Arts Foundation and the Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden.
