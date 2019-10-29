Mark the calendar for Nov. 18 — the Kerr County Commissioners Court will host a public meeting at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss the new animal shelter hours, the new volunteer policy and a potential partnership with a nonprofit.
During a regular session on Monday morning, which featured a standing-room only crowd, the commissioners decided on the date, time and place of the special meeting in response to an outpouring of comments from the public about new animal shelter policies.
That decision included shifting from the cramped court to the larger event center, as well as moving the meeting to 6 p.m.
“I think a forum where we just hear from our public is worthwhile, but I don’t want to get into a debate situation,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz. “I would like to have input from the community as to what they think.”
On Oct. 15, the commissioners unanimously voted for new hours at the Kerr County Animal Services facility that eliminate Saturdays, and a volunteer policy that requires volunteers to sign up for shifts three days in advance.
The goal is to reduce staff hours — and thus, cost — and to make volunteer processes more consistent, according to a press release.
While the actual vote for the new policies happened in an open session, the discussion about the matter happened in a closed meeting with an agenda item that said, “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action regarding the Animal Services Department. (Executive Session).” The vote followed the closed meeting.
The community had a booming reaction to the vote with a completely packed KCAS Advisory Committee meeting the following week.
“Saturday hours yielded a wealth of of community volunteers, adopters and visitors, including 12-year-old Lacy, standing here today,” said Karen Guerriero, a KCAS Advisory Committee member, on Monday. “Lacy spends her Saturday mornings socializing and exercising dogs in effort to get them adopted.”
Letz said that in conversations about KCAS, it’s important to consider all sides of the situation.
“I’m not set on anything; we’re looking for options,” Letz said. “I have to consider issues (like) personnel, staffing, budget and things like that that we’re responsible for as well.”
One idea Guerriero gave is to reinstate Saturday hours and close during a different day of the week while the county works out a partnership with a nonprofit.
Letz and the advisory committee are looking to form a nonprofit partnership, including the formation of one, that will help with adopting animals or funding. It would help KCAS accomplish more outside of their state-assigned duties such as rabies control and public safety, which is the main focus of the department, Letz said.
Because of a expected turnout, Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley David Belew said he thinks organizations that want to say something at the Nov. 18 meeting might pick a spokesperson. The county could also find a way to limit how long the discussion can go.
“We’ve got to budget the time so that we can get through it,” Belew said.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The Monday meeting also saw discussion of how the county decides which employees get merit pay, how the county appoints judges to serve in the case of Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly’s absence and potentially renaming the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
