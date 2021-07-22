INGRAM — The Ingram City Council has declined to renew the municipal court judge contract with Bill Ragsdale, who has long served in the role.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, three members of the council, constituting a voting majority, expressed concern over rehiring Ragsdale. At least two councilmembers said it appears to be a conflict of interest for Ragsdale’s to serve as both municipal court judge and justice of the peace for Precinct 4.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
