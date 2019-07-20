FREDERICKSBURG — Hill Country Memorial Hospice and HCM Home Care have been recognized for outstanding performance by Strategic Healthcare Programs. Both were rated as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for the 2018 calendar year.
“We are extremely honored to be recognized for our commitment to the long-term health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Jayne Pope, CEO of Hill Country Memorial.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies and hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to their patients. The 2018 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers and over 1,000 hospice providers. With the largest Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers (CAHPS) benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS survey.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, president of SHP.
To read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists, visit www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.
Hill Country Memorial was founded in Fredericksburg in 1971. Today, the organization serves the communities of a 13-county region and includes a hospital, home care, hospice, medical offices, immediate care clinics and a host of other specialties.
Learn more about Hill Country Memorial at www.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.