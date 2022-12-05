 A large group of Peterson Health employees, police and fire officials and Tivy High School representatives gathered at the stop sign on Loop 534 in front of Tivy High School to unveil a sign that reminds everyone to buckle up, in honor of David Palestrant, who died last year in a traffic accident in which he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident took place Nov. 4, 2021, and involved two vehicles in a crash on Interstate 10. Palestrant was the only fatality in the accident, but other students in the vehicle were injured. He was scheduled to graduate this year.

