A large group of people gathered at Tivy High School for the dedication of a buckle up sign commemorating David Palestrant, a Tivy student who died last year in a traffic accident and was not wearing a seatbelt. Present were members of Peterson Health, where Palestrant’s mother works, members of the Kerrville police and fire departments and members of staff of Tivy High School. From left, front row are Bridget Fiedler, Oam Rayborn, Doreen Palestrant and Mike Palestrant. In the back row are police officers Johathan Cline and Curtis Thomison, Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney and Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall.
Mike and Doreen Palestrant, parents of David Palestrant, who died last year in an automobile accident, help to unveil a Buckle Up sign at Tivy High School, in memory of their son. Members of Peterson Health, the Kerrville Police Department, the Kerrville Fire Department, and staff members from Tivy High School were on hand for the dedication ceremony.
A large group of people gathered at Tivy High School for the dedication of a buckle up sign commemorating David Palestrant, a Tivy student who died last year in a traffic accident and was not wearing a seatbelt. Present were members of Peterson Health, where Palestrant’s mother works, members of the Kerrville police and fire departments and members of staff of Tivy High School. From left, front row are Bridget Fiedler, Oam Rayborn, Doreen Palestrant and Mike Palestrant. In the back row are police officers Johathan Cline and Curtis Thomison, Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney and Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall.
Roger Mathews
Mike and Doreen Palestrant, parents of David Palestrant, who died last year in an automobile accident, help to unveil a Buckle Up sign at Tivy High School, in memory of their son. Members of Peterson Health, the Kerrville Police Department, the Kerrville Fire Department, and staff members from Tivy High School were on hand for the dedication ceremony.
A large group of Peterson Health employees, police and fire officials and Tivy High School representatives gathered at the stop sign on Loop 534 in front of Tivy High School to unveil a sign that reminds everyone to buckle up, in honor of David Palestrant, who died last year in a traffic accident in which he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The accident took place Nov. 4, 2021, and involved two vehicles in a crash on Interstate 10. Palestrant was the only fatality in the accident, but other students in the vehicle were injured. He was scheduled to graduate this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.