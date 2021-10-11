Paul Martinez, left, director of engineering for Kerrville Public Utility Board, serves food with a volunteer, Jaden Lujan, at the KPUB Public Energy Week celebration at Louise Hays Park on Saturday. The family friendly event offered free food, demonstrations of utility equipment and free rides in one of the bucket lift trucks.
Lineman Joseph Buenrostro shows off his climbing skills at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, as part of the Kerrville Public Utility Board Public Energy Week. The event was for the entire family and included face painting and arc and spark demonstrations and displayed vehicles from KPUB.
Trey Owen demonstrates why it is never a good idea to touch a live power line. This demonstration generated 7,500 volts to create the spark, but live power lines can contain up to 100,000 volts, he said. It was just one of the attractions at the KPUB Public Energy Week celebration at Louise Hays Park on Saturday. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
Celebrating Public Power Week, the Kerrville Public Utility Board hosted an event at Louise Hays Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, to thank the public for their support and educate them about the benefits of having a public utility serving their community.
