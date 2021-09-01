Admissions to Peterson Regional Medical Center dropped by two today to a total of 38 admitted. four of the patients had the vaccine. Kerr County reported 30 new positive tests, with none having the vaccine.
Admissions for COVID-19 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center are down by two to 38 today, with four patients having vaccines. Kerr County numbers have jumped to 30 positive tests, with none having had the vaccine, but the death count has also risen, increasing by three to a total of 105.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
