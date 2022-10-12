Margie Jetton, a member of Executive Women's Club, helps to sell raffle tickets at last year's event. She is dressed as Red Riding Hood in honor of the theme for last year, "Once Upon a Time." This year's theme is "Platinum," honoring the 20th anniversary of the Baubles and Beads fundraiser dinner.
The Executive Women’s Club will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Baubles and Beads fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 15. The organization raises money each year to fund its efforts in supporting breast cancer patients and in support of scholarships awarded each year to a deserving higher education student.
In the 20 years that Baubles and Beads has been in existence, the EWC has raised more than $550,000 to cover the cost of mammograms, breast ultrasounds and radiology physician costs. The Hope Fund, administered through the Peterson Foundation, also covers cancer treatments, medications and the purchase of gas cards to offset transportation costs of patients going to medical appointments and treatment sessions.
