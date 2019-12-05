A 33-year-old Fredericksburg man was in the county jail today on suspicion of felony drug possession.
County records indicate Gregory James Serafin was jailed by a Kerrville police officer Monday on accusations of possessing 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which could be methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin. He also was accused of possessing drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Serafin has been jailed once before on a Kendall County misdemeanor marijuana warrant and twice in Gillespie county on misdemeanors: public intoxication and marijuana possession.
Serafin was being held on bonds totaling $35,200.
More information will be released when available.
